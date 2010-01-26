Latest Greg Oden Pictures

<p>Basketball player Greg Oden is back in the news as pictures of him posing in front of the bathroom mirror half-naked, hit the internet. The former number one pick missed out on the season thanks to a knee injury. On his return last year he had lost some of the power he was so well known for in college ball.<br /><br />As you can see below in these Greg Oden pictures, the twitter fan and frequently seen on The Dirty, appears in a state of undress that will have female fans excited. Quite why a basketball star like Oden is taking pics of himself undressed in unclear, but it probably wasn’t for his facebook page! You can see the full gallery of Greg Oden pictures below.</p>

Also On Global Grind: