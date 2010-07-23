Celebs love to sex it up. Yes, sex sells, but how young is too young to be doing this? Young starlets are sexing it up earlier and earlier and in an industry where you can be in one day and out the next, the use of sex as a selling point is not going to slow down, ever.

It started with Britney Spears in 1999 with her belly-baring schoolgirl outfit and has had a domino effect onto the Miley Cyruses and Taylor Momsens of the world flashing their panties before they’re even legal.

Keeping it sexy seems to work as it’s been a successful way that celebs build their brand. It also keep fans interested while keeping everyone else talking, but what more can you do after you’ve bared it all? I get that sex sells, but is it necessary? What are we trying to tell these young girls that look up to these stars?

As 14-year old Kendall Jenner‘s beach shots have just been released and she follows in the footsteps of her sexy sisters, GG breaks down the age issue. Check out the stars that started just a little too young…

Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon, age 14

Calvin Klein ads, age 15



Kendall Jenner, age 14

Miley Cyrus, age 14



Fooling around while getting ready, age 16



Britney Spears, age 16



Age 18



