Katy Perry Is A Flower Child For Billboard Magazine (PHOTOS)

Katy Perry works her innocence for the latest cover of Billboard Magazine. Rocking a 3-D floral dress, Katy looks beautiful and innocent. Check out this excerpt from her interview:

On her first single: “I’m not saying, ‘Oh, my God! ‘California Gurls’ is a f—ing genius opus!’ I just know what kind of card this summer needs, and that’s the one I’m playing.”

On not having to resort to scandalous stunts to get attention: “I’m not coming out trying to prove anything to anyone, like, ‘Oh, I’m in assless chaps!’ or ‘I can’t be tamed! I’ve already been through that phase. I started at 23, you know?”

On the inspiration for “Fireworks”: “Basically I have this very morbid idea…when I pass, I want to be put into a firework and shot across the sky over the Santa Barbara Ocean as my last hurrah. I want to be a firework, both living and dead. My boyfriend showed me a paragraph out of Jack Kerouac’s book On the Road, about people that are buzzing and fizzing and full of life and never say a commonplace thing. They shoot across the sky like a firework and make people go, ‘Ahhh.’ I guess that making people go ‘ahhh’ is kind of like my motto.”

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: