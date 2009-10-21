Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Are Gonna Do It Again!

<p>The newest performers to be added to the American Music Awards 2009 telecast are Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. The pair will sing Jay’s hit single “Empire of Mind.”</p><p>We’re expecting many more names for the list of performers in the weeks to come. The show airs live from Los Angeles November 22nd on ABC.</p><p> </p><p>This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 21st, 2009 and is filed under Entertainment, Music. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.</p><p>Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) TOP</p>

