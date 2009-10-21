Home

Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Are Gonna Do It Again!

<p>The newest performers to be added to the American Music Awards 2009 telecast are Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.&nbsp; The pair will sing Jay&rsquo;s hit single &ldquo;Empire of Mind.&rdquo;</p><p>We&rsquo;re expecting many more names for the list of performers in the weeks to come.&nbsp; The show airs live from Los Angeles November 22nd on ABC.</p>

