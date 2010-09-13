BEST DRESSED: The 2010 MTV VMA’s White Carpet (PHOTOS)

The VMA carpet is known for it’s wild fashion. It’s maybe the only red carpet where artist can let loose and get their creative freedom get the best of them. But this year…..ehhhhh. This year’s ‘White Carpet’ was pretty tame compared to years past.

We had everyone from former reality stars (The good folks from the Hills), underage superstars (that means you Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber) come out in their Sunday’s Best. Lets take a look back at this year’s best dressed on the white carpet of the VMAs and vote for your favorite at the end!

Audrina Patridge

Amber Riley

Ashley Greene

Bethenny Frankel

Motherhood never looked better!

Ciara

Drake

Emma Stone

Hayley Williams

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Ke$ha

Is this really a garbage bag?

Lady Gaga

The Jersey Shore Cast

Miranda Cosgrove

Ne-Yo

