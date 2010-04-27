Infamous O’s Mixtape Review: Game’s The Red Room

**Datwon’s Note: This mixtape review is by Infamous O. He’s been reviewing mixtapes before you were born, well maybe not that long, but he’s dope at it. So respect his gangsta. Read on.**

**Get Game’s The Red Room here at DatPiff.com**

Hate him or love him, you have to give Jayceon Taylor his just due. Of all the rappers from the Shady/Aftermath era (’03-’05), he’s the only one who’s still keeping himself relevant via decent hip-hop music. Let’s keep it 1000 right now: 50 fell off harder than Beyonce on stage in Orlando; Banks never lived up to expectations; Buck had a dope first album, decent second, and then was disowned; Ca$his was last seen on the back of a milk box; Dre’s “Detox” is still a myth to me until he drops a single; Em is still nice, but hasn’t had a true banger since “Lose Yourself”; and Stat Quo seems to be in Aftermath limbo (I’m looking forward to his album though). But Game’s been consistent with what he does: rapping. Gone—but not completely—from his original style is the name-dropping for which he was crucified for, but remaining is everything else.

Son kicks things off by dropping a tiring 20 minutes worth of “400 Bars” over a collage of instrumentals (the original was over Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C” beat), where he continues his assault on Fiddy. At some point you have to know when to let go, but not Game. “Meet me in the parking lot, license plate: Aftermath/screaming out, ‘fuck 50!’ wouldn’t snitch for half his cash/if he wasn’t such a bitch, nobody would’ve had to blast/Steel is down in Jacksonville, don’t make me have to wrap your jag.” Wasn’t he gonna go in on Jigga man on this one?

[pagebreak]

If he did I guess it would defeat the purpose of the hood banger, “The Professionals” which serves as an ode to Jigga’s “1-900-Hustla” where Game and his goons offer ghetto advice to anyone who rings them up and asks for help. On “Drop The World” Game uses auto-tune to kick his verse and sound as much as Weezy as robotically possible. Speaking of the incarcerated Young Money CEO, Lil’ Wayne was featured on “Everything Red,” but was only one of many guest featured rappers on this mixtape. “Gangs of New York” got 16 bars worth of love from J-To-The-Muah and even a pretty decent verse from Jim Jones (I’m not lying, Jim’s verse was actually respectable). Nipsey Hu$$le and Game showed that blue and red can create a purple piff of a joint on “Ha Ha,” while he and Fabolous collaborated on “Never Stop Hustling” and demonstrated that their BK

Also On Global Grind: