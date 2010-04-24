N.E.R.D. feat. NELLY FURTADO ‘Hot N Fun’

Check out N.E.R.D.’S first official single coming off their up & coming album ‘Nothing’ out June 15th. They went to grab the homie Nelly Furtado for this record and I think they sound good together. They should definitely work on more stuff. This record sounds like a little old school joint with the beat the way it is & Pharrell’s swag on this joint is serious. The record is called ‘Hot N Fun’ & is perfect for the summer people! Take a listen & comment.



N.E.R.D Hot N Fun f. Nelly Furtado 2dope





