Kim Kardashian Pregnant?

The ever so sexy reality star Kim Kardashian has been the center of many rumor mils, about relationships, engagements and hook ups, so of course there have been talks of Kim Kardashian being pregnant.

Reporters repeatedly ask Kim Kardashian about the question ‘is she pregnant?’ Because of this she once told a reporter she was! Kim said to a reporter that kept asking if she was pregnant, “Do I look pregnant? Yes, I am two months pregnant and getting married in August!” She continued along with the joke by telling the reporter ‘I’m only telling you so don’t say anything!’

Since then there have been other reports claiming the reality star has been pregnant, but since we have yet to see a baby and Kim is always spotted out wearing super tight clothes and bikinis we know this is false!

Even though the rumors so far haven’t been true, we would love to see Kim Kardashian with a baby!

Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her son, Mason, in December of 2009.

Rumors have been going around that younger sister Khloe Kardashian has been pregnant as well, with husband Lamar Odom, but Khloe denies these rumors.

For now we have to settle for one Kardashian baby, who will be the next to be pregnant? Only time will tell!

