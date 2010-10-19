NEW VIDEO: Freeway – Escalators

The Jake One and Freeway flood continues to keep the game submerged in that rawflavor of Hip Hop. Freeway’s latest record with the soulful producer is called Escalators and couples some serious production with some killer bars.

I personally think this is one of the best ongoing collaborative efforts right now on the Hip Hop scene. Besides to the song being dope, the visuals are pretty decent as well.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE THE LATEST VIDEO FROM FREEWAY, ESCALTORS

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: