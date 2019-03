Legit Reviews: The Oak Room at the Algonquin has come up with a novel way to fill winter Monday nights; not a one-shot by an upcoming or faded cabaret singer, but a fully realized mini-musical comedy. ‘Glimpses of the Moon,’ from Edith Wharton’s 1922 novel, fits reasonably well in the hallowed room and makes a pleasant evening’s diversion.

Also On Global Grind: