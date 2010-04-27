Bleu Heard: Monica Speaks On Old Beef With Brandy

<p>Monica recently sat down with Hip Hollywood to discuss her new album and new found success. But they threw her a curve ball by playing a video of what Brandy had to say about all her new found success. Brandy and Monica changed the game in ‘98 with their hit song “The Boy Is Mine” and it looks like they’re thinking about doing it again!</p><p>The two didn’t like each other around the time of the making of the video for “The Boy Is Mine”. They reportedly didn’t even record the record in the same studio. The two divas have since patched things up. Brandy has been begging Monica to get in the studio with her on her upcoming studio album. (Because you know Brandy is dying for a hit!)</p><p>We think it would be dope to hear them two on the same record again, but then again don’t mess up a good thing. History was made there is no need to try again.</p><p> </p><p>Cancel your reply</p>

