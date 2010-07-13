NEW MUSIC** Trey Songz & Nicki Minaj – Bottoms Up

Trey Songz has teamed up with none other than Nicki Minaj for ‘Bottoms Up,’ the first single relased from his upcoming fourth album Passion, Pain, and Pleasure,. The track is pretty standard, with Trey doing his best R. Kelly impersonation over a club-ready beat, but it really gets interesting when Minaj drops one of her weirdest verses yet (with references to the late Anna Nicole Smith, and ‘giving lots of money to the babies out in Haiti’). Songz and Minaj two of the hottest artists in music today, so you know we’re going to be hearing a lot of this song in the coming months. Passion, Pain, and Pleaure hits stores September 14, while Nicki Minaj’s untitled debut album is set for Novemeber 23.

