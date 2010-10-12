The GAP Logo Gets a Makeover and No One Likes It [PHOTOS]

No matter where in the world you are and what language they speak, if you see a golden arch you’ll always know its a McDonalds.

The golden arches in the shape of the letter M is McDonalds Logo, the way you can easily identify their product, their famous symbol.

Logo’s are important to every brand and once we get attached to one it’s hard to adapt to a new one.

This is why the GAP received so much fire and criticism from consumers when they decided to change their logo from the blue background with white lettering to blue lettering with a little blue box at the end; so much criticism that they have decided to change back to the original logo.

Take a look at GAP and other brands that changed their logo and vote for your favorite!

