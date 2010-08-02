CONFIRMED: Florida and Eva Marcille Are…

Flo Rida has moved on to the next one! While we were able to get the inside scoop on Brandy and Flo Rida’s relationship on the VH1 show ‘Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business’, Flo Rida is airing all of his dirty laundry. And what is a better way to do this other than on national television?! The southern native announced his split with Brandy and his recent hookup with model Eva Marcille on The Wendy Williams Show.

‘She’s telling people that she split up with Flo Rida to focus on her own busy life, but Brandy, 31, is actually heartbroken after her man left her for model Eva Marcille. “Brandy just cried,” a friend tells In Touch. Though her rep says, “They were only good friends and not dating,” the friend adds, “She really liked him. She had no idea he would just move on.” Flo Rida has been publicly stepping out with America’s Next Top Model star Eva, 25. The pair dined at Brandy’s favorite Beverly Hills spot, Crustacean, a few days after cuddling backstage at the BET Awards on June 27.’

