Here at GlobalGrind we like to think we are the face of the New American Mainstream. So today I would like to celebrate love, old and new. All of the faces you will see on this list you will know. Their love has touched each of us, in a special way. We watch them in the tabloids, on the big screen, we even listened to their love on our iPods. So in no particular order I give you the greatest mainstream power couples of all time.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

‘I have love in my life, a soul mate–absolutely. When someone asked me why Angie and I don’t get married, I replied, ‘Maybe we’ll get married when it’s legal for everyone else.’ I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it–hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights.’ Brad Pitt

[pagebreak]

Keyshia Cole and Young Jeezy

‘When you get married, you become one; you don’t live just for yourself anymore’ Keyshia Cole

[pagebreak]

Heidi Klum and Seal

‘I met him in a hotel lobby in New York City and he came in just from the gym and I was sitting there and I was, like, wow, and I pretty much saw everything,’ says Klum. ‘The whole package.’

[pagebreak]

Lil Wayne and Toya

‘I love my baby momma’s I give them so much honor, gotta take care of them kids man I know you heard Obama’ Lil Wayne

[pagebreak]

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are loved-up in Rome. It couldn’t have been more romantic. The couple had dinner side-by-side at ‘Quinzi and Gabrieli’ and toasted each other with champagne.

[pagebreak]

Monica and Rocko

‘For the most part I’m just there to support her in her whole movement.’ Rocko

[pagebreak]

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

‘I’m certainly not the first person to be in a relationship with a younger man, but somehow I was plucked out as a bit of a poster girl’ Demi Moore

[pagebreak]



Amber Rose and Kanye West

“Real rock stars, get married and have rock stars babies”. Kanye continues.”Of course women are attracted by celebrity, money, the illusion of “love me for who I am” is stupid/an idiocy, we are no longer in college, I am f*cking Kanye West.’

[pagebreak]

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

‘The second I met him I thought he was a really cool guy. It’s hard not

