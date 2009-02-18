The Spud is a Dud!

Everyone knows Potatoes are a great source of fibre, very high in vitamin C (yup, not only oranges have it) and are a great source of potassium. However if you are overweight, and have a family history of type 2 diabetes, then u may wanna limit your spud intake. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, after doing a study, they found that women, who ate the most potatoes, had an increase in the risk.

So you must be thinkin “well then Chef Naz, how am I supposed to get all that great Carb-ness?’ I will tell you my friend; why not just interchange that beautiful spud-erella for a pasta prince?

Whole wheat pasta, infused with spinach or even tomato! Yup you guessed it; those cool lookin red and green coloured pastas at the store are great for your kids, or the kid in you!

For an added boost of nutrition, colour and flavour, add about half of a bag of fresh baby spinach to the dish, and even a half can of sweet corn. Pour in your favourite pesto sauce, some fresh ground black pepper, a dash of Cajun seasoning. Everyone would be wowing after their taste buds get fired up,

And as Diddy would say ‘ I am King’ you would have them all bowing in submission.

Caribbean Flavas Tip (CFT)

Throw in your spinach and corn just after you drain the pasta, but before you pour your sauce on it! It prevents it from melting too much, and the heat from the pasta warms the corn just enough.

You can also add some chunks of firm tofu in there, as it will absorb the flavours nicely, (trust me, tofu is Da bomb, when it comes to texture and it explodes with protein goodness) or some succulent tiger shrimp would compliment this dish perfectly.

