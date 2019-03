I’m sitting here thinking how amazing life can be when your living your dream. Some may ask how exactly do I go about doing that ?

My answer is your imagination is the scissors that you cut out your dream with. Your hands are the cutting edge. Imagine it then go and do it.

Remember:

imagination + faithful action = success

What are you imagining? Is it bringing you closer to realizing your dream?

LLCOOLJ

