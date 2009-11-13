Chronicles Of a Sex Kitten..

So to keep in line with the Friday the 13th theme I wanted to focus on the Sex Kittens that live inside all women. Some woman have this inner fierceness that she buries deep within her and only releases at certain times. Well after an early morning conversation with @JustGrinding we came to the conclusion that ‘SOME’ women are just over releasing their inner Sex Kitten. Last night @JustGrinding went to celebrate her homegirls birthday at M2 and was speechless at the fact that many woman had tried to re-create the outfit from ‘Single Ladies’ and even had the gull to channel their in Lady Gaga. The dress code at the club read like your daughters dance recital checklist. Shiny leggings, leotards, tutu’s, sequin and loads of beauty pageant make-up. This is not acceptable ladies. Again I say ‘This Ish Is Not Acceptable’

GlobalGrind Fashion Service Announcement- ‘Friends don’t Friends Rock Leotards’

So look at the alternatives for releasing the Sex Monster, The Good Good,or your Fierce Kitty and if you have a friend who dared to tip toe her tail out the house in a damn leotard please forward this to her asap. And guys if you bagged a girl in the club that was rocking video gear like she was a Flyy Girl from In Living Color ( shout out to Jennifer Lopez, aka J.Lo, aka Lola aka ‘You on your Diddy ish) forward this to her asap.

Beyonce and Mama Tina we blame you for this surge of tackiness that has ensued in the clubs…(Still a fan nonetheless, and waiting for a GlobalGrind Fashion Interview. Wink, Wink)

Happy Friday,

‘Forever in Fashion’

Piper

Also On Global Grind: