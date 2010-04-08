Tweets That Made Headlines (PHOTOS)

Twitter has become the new breaking news center, every time something crazy happens it seems the origin was someone’s twitter account. It’s always look at the thier twitter, what was the last thing they tweeted, check their time line, that is what news and media has transformed into. News making tweets that made headlines, Captain Sully landing a plane in the Hudson River, twittering from outer space and even the first tweet from Barack Obama were all memorable and most importantly got re-tweeted and that’s what’s dope about twitter is the re-tweet. Which was the best news making tweet?

@highfours

[pagebreak]

@Astro_TJ

[pagebreak]

@BarackObama Reacts To Nobel Prize

[pagebreak]

@Google Joins Twitter

[pagebreak]

@FredoDupoux On The Ground In Haiti

[pagebreak]

@Oprah Drops Her First Tweet

[pagebreak]

@DanielTumiwa Documents Jakarta Attacks

(Props to HuffPost For The Pics)



