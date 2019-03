The HP Compaq Presario CQ60-249US Notebook PC redefines simplicity with thin lines, an iconic touchpad design and sleek touch control panel. The Glossy black Imprint finish encases a traditionaly painted look and is accented with a silver durable panel for contrast. A silver panel covers the palm rest and touch pad area for clean contrast. Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/technology/hp-compaq-presario-cq60-249us-notebook-pc-review

