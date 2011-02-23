Jessie J Got Paparazzi Like Lady Gaga! (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

Brit R&B singer/songwriter Jessie J says she loves and respects Lady Gaga, but she sure is a lot more normal than the pop performance provocateur. In fact, Jessie J revealed that she thinks Gaga’s unique style and talents transform audience opinion of other pop singers. WATCH: Jessie J Performs On French TV ‘She’s literally made normal artists and music boring, which bothers me,’ she told OK! magazine. ‘It annoys me when people say Leona Lewis is boring. No, she’s not. She’s got a sick voice and being normal is cool,’ Jessie added. Jessie is also known for her flair for fashion. In fact, in her ‘Do It Like A Dude’ music video she wears studs on her lips, but studs are still tame compared to Gaga’s theatrics. PHOTOS: We Hail Queen Gaga In All Her Glory Check out some photos of Jessie J in London signing autographs while hitting the studio and watch ‘Do It Like A Dude’ below. Photo credit: Will Alexander/WENN.com

Jessica Cornish aka Jessie J arriving at a recording studio in London. There were a number of fans who had been waiting there for hours to catch a glimpse of the star, and Jessie repaid them by posing for pictures and even bringing out a basket full of chocolate for them and the photographers London, England.Credit: Will Alexander/WENN.com

