YEAH BOY!!!!! Bell Biv DeVoe Set To Reunite On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ (VIDEO)

Bell Biv DeVoe are reuniting! The New Edition spin-off who hit the big time with sexy single ‘Poison’ in 1991 are still around and are set to announce their re-establishment on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’ tonight.

Fallon spilled the beans yesterday tweeting, ‘Bell Biv Devoe reuniting on the show tomorrow night!!!’ Already the names Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe have found their way back into everyone’s nostalgic minds.

‘Poison’ comes from the group’s four-time platinum debut album of the same name and since then the group put out two albums, 1993’s ‘Hootie Mack’ and 2001’s ‘BBD.’ DeVoe has toured together and performed during the occasional New Edition reunion show, but it’s been a 10-year hiatus since their last album dropped.

‘We’re anxious to return because we have such a hunger and desire to perform,’ DeVoe said back in 2001. We don’t know if Bell Biv DeVoe will release any new music on tonight’s show but it’s highly likely that they will perform. Tune in to ‘Late Night’ tonight at 12:35AM for an awesome blast from the past.

Check out the video for 'Poison' below