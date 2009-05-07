Rihanna Has Wardrobe Malfunction Anxiety Photos

<p>Solange Knowles must have forgotten her double sided-tape at the Toni Maticevski fashion show on Monday night where she happened to become the latest in a long list of celebrity wardrobe malfunctions. The R&B singer showed a little more or should we say a lot more than her fashion sense. Photoed in a black see-thru sheer dress you can clearly see her celebrity skin. Source Link :- http://time2masti.blogspot.com/2009/05/rihanna-has-wardrobe-malfunction-images.html</p>

