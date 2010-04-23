Diamond Supply Co x Freddy Krueger Limited Edition

<p>Preparing for the April 30th release of Nightmare on Elm Street (a re-boot of the 1984 classic horror film), street wear brand Diamond Supply has created a limited edition, Freddy Krueger inspired T-Shirt. This special edition shirt will be unveiled during Diamond’s “Nightmare on Fairfax” (in honor of Freddy Krueger) event on April 28th, and will be available for purchase on DiamondSupplyCo.com starting 4/30 (in conjunction with the movie release.)</p><p>You can check out the flier for the “Nightmare on Fairfax” event, hosted by Jay Rock after the jump!</p>

