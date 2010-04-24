NEW MUSIC** THE GAME ‘Slanging Game’

Check out this new Game track titled ‘Slanging Game’. This record is coming off his mixtape the ‘Red Room’ which will be out on monday so look foward to it. I have been getting a lot of new Game songs lately and maybe its because his album drop soons. Like most people The Game is going to get his buzz up 1st with a mixtape. I’m saying right now if the other songs on the tape sound as good as this he will be back on top. Remember this is just a mixtape so imagine the album? Take a listen & comment.



4 24 Game Slangin Game

Also On Global Grind: