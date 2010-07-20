Beyonce Goes Blonde To Party W/ The Yankees [PHOTOS]

Beyonce and Jay-Z hit the 40/40 Club to celebrate CC Sabathia’s 30th Birthday Party. According to reports when Jay-Z and Beyonce arrived Cameron Diaz approached the couple and chatted with the superstar singer and the Yankee team’s wives before busting some moves on the dance floor.

Rumors are flying that Cameron Diaz and A-Rod are an item again. Meanwhile the Halo singer was seen sporting her blonde hair again. Check out the pics and let us know what you think about her new do.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: