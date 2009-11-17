Garmin nüvi 765/765T 4.3-Inch Portable GPS

<p><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/link/9572/1"><img style="width: 250px; height: 250px; margin-right: 10px;" src="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/images/thumb/phpThumb.php?src=http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/51hK10bnFcL._SL500_AA280_.jpg" alt="Garmin nüvi 765/765T 4.3-Inch Widescreen Bluetooth Portable GPS Navigator (Factory Refurbished)" /></a></p><p>This is a refurbished <a title="GPS" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/category/gps">GPS</a>. Refurbished generally means that the unit has been returned to the manufacturer, who brings the navigator back to like new conditions. Some GPS may contain cosmetic blemishes. Garmin continues to build up its nüvi 7xx series portable GPS navigators with its nüvi 765T, which adds a number of handy routing and communication features to an already impressive list of specs, including a 4.3-inch widescreen display, text-to-speech capabilities, media player, and FM transmitter for transmitting audio–including directions and MP3 music and audiobooks–from the device to your car radio. Garmin’s nüvis pack top of the line features into a slim form factor.. New to the nüvi 7×5 lineup is Garmin’s HotFix satellite prediction (which locates your position quickly and precisely), Lane Assist (which provides lane guidance and junction views when possible), automatic time zone transitioning, and 3D Building views as well as Garmin Connect Photos to help you visually ascertain your position. Additionally, the nüvi 765T includes Bluetooth connectivity to your <a title="cell phone" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/cell-phone.htm">cell phone</a> and free real-time traffic updates from Navteq (for the life of the device) via the included GTM 20 traffic receiver. The Garmin nüvi 7×5 Series nüvi 755T: North American maps, GTM 20 traffic receiver with lifetime traffic nüvi 765T: Adds Bluetooth handsfree communication; includes GTM 20 receiver, lifetime traffic nüvi 775T: Pre-loaded European and North American ma</p><p><a title="Garmin nüvi 765/765T 4.3-Inch Widescreen Bluetooth Portable GPS Navigator (Factory Refurbished)" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/View_Garmin_n_vi_765_765T_4_3_Inch_Widescreen_Bluetooth_Portable_GPS_Navigator_Factory_Refurbished_Details/9572/2">View Garmin nüvi 765/765T 4.3-Inch Widescreen Bluetooth Portable GPS Navigator (Factory Refurbished) Details</a></p>

