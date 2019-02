<p>Artist : B.o.B.</p><p>Song : Don’t Let Me Fall</p><p>Album : B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray</p><p>A brand new song titled "Don’t Let Me Fall" by American recording artist, B.o.B. also known as Bobby Ray surfaced recently. It will be included in his upcoming debut album ‘B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray’ scheduled to be released on April 27, 2010.</p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: