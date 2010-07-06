Rihanna Kicks Off Her North American Tour (PHOTOS)

Rihanna kicked off North American tour of ‘Last Girl on Earth’ tour on Sunday night in Vancouver with pop superstar Ke$ha as her opening act. Looks like this tour is going to be bigger and better than the European tour, as seen with her over the top shoulder pads. Rihanna rides the guns on a military tank while she rocks the crowd.

Rihanna has the star power effect when it comes to this stretch of the tour starting off with Ke$sha. Who knows who else will pop-up on stage with Rihanna. How bout Lil’ Kim?

Seems the one time Junior Mafia M.C. has been going around gushing about RiRi. In a recent interview with an Australian newspaper, Kim said she is 90% certain that a track with Rihanna is coming soon. When a track comes, so does a performance. Can’t wait to see them both on stage, in the meantime take a look at Rihanna kicking off her tour in Vancouver.

