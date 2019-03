All weekend, Twitter’s trending topic has been lit up with tweets about the newest scary movie out, Paranormal Activity. The movie stars Katie Featherston, Micah Sloatis, Mark Fredrichs, Amber Armstrong and Ashley Palmer and is based on a couple that believe there is something strange going on in their house and set out to get answers as to whats going on and wind up finding out more than they’re ready for.

