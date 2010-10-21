Tyler Perry Talks Molestation On The Oprah Show!!!!

There has been speculation about Tyler Perry’s sexuality for years, and it looks like he’s finally about to give the scoop to his best girlfriend, Oprah. In an interview that is scheduled to air on Wednesday Tyler talks about being molested by both men and women.

I wonder if all of the stuff going on in Atlanta with Eddie Long has something to do with Tyler finally speaking up and speaking out about molestation. Lord knows this is a conversations that needs to be had. For whatever reason, many African Americans like to pretend as if sexual abuse is not a part of our culture. Hopefully, more celebrities of the African American male variety will begin to take Tyler’s lead and tell their stories as well.

Also On Global Grind: