Kim Kardashian Parties Hard for Her 30th (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian has definitely evolved from when she first stepped on the scene as Paris Hilton’s hot, brunette sidekick. Dare I say, she has surpassed Ms. Hilton’s celebrity and become the biggest star since Marilyn Monroe.

Her style is undeniable and whatever she touches (endorses) turns to gold. We love how she allowed us into her life and shared her crazy family with the world. So Thursday (Oct. 21, 2010) was Kim’s 30th birthday, and she was photographed in NYC, hopping from one event to the next.

Kim spent part of her night giving back by attending the 2010 Angel Ball to Benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation held at Cipriani, Wall Street. Later on she tweeted, “Just left the Angel Ball now time for a wardrobe change before my bday bash on the yacht!”

If being 30 years old equals a birthday bash on a yacht in NYC, getting older can’t be all that bad. Check out photos of Kim Kardashian in NYC on her 30th birthday!

