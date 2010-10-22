Why You Must See Our Show by Mindless Behavior

What’s up Global Grinders…I just wanted to hit you guys up and say how excited we are about our upcoming Mall Tour.



Mindless Behavior is going all over the U.S. After going to the MTV VMA’s, all I could think about was when we’d finally get the chance to perform for all of our fans. It’s the greatest feeling. Rehearsals are long but were having so much fun.



Eight-hour days and school takes up most of our free time, but it’s worth it because were going to be doing what we love and I’ve waited so long for this moment. Now that I think about it doing schoolwork on a moving bus is not so bad, it’s actually kinda fun.

Yesterday we learned new Choreography just for the tour, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. Being on tour with the Backstreet Boys last summer taught us a lot about life on the road. Shout out to BSB! Those guys are so cool, and amazing performers too. Some of our favorite memories came from that tour, and I look forward to this experience so that we can make even more great memories.

I hear we’re kicking off the tour in Chi-town…It’s cool there, I’ve been there once. Were also going to be in the NY, the VA, and Philly just to name a few. I’m anxious to go everywhere though. The best part of making music is actually being able to bring it to the fans. I think we’re gonna be visiting some schools too in the different cities which is cool because I miss being in regular school sometimes, so I think it would be cool to visit. O.k. I’m not gonna front I also want to see all the beautiful girls!… Lol!

Alright Grinders hope you can come out to the show! Keep it Mindless!!!! See ya’ Roc Royal — twitter

