Kimora Lee Simmons and Daughters Shop ‘Til They Drop (PHOTOS)

Kimora Lee Simmons has finished yet another season of her hit reality show Life in the Fab Lane, and to celebrate the last day of shooting the Supermodel/mogul/mom took her two daughters on a shopping trip in Brentwood, CA.

Her daughters looked adorable! Ming wearing a dress, purple striped tights, and blazer. While Aoki looked super cute in a pink sweater dress, purple tights and gold flats. Not to be outdone by her daughters Kimora was as beautiful as ever in an electric blue dress, leather jacket, and black accessories. Can’t wait to watch all the action on Life in the Fab Lane, until then check out more photos of Kimora and her girls!

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

