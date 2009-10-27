Fish N Gritz (Rapper)Back And with a New Credit Ca

<p>Posted by: LilMrsMo</p><p>New FNG pre-pay debit card aimed at establishing credit is scheduled for release</p><p>Miami, Fla.- With the objectives of establishing credit, empowering those without credit to secure it and even preventing fraud, Miami-based FNG Entertainment introduces the FNG Card. Set to be introduced to the public in Summer 2010, the FNG Card can be used in stores, to pay bills and in any instance as other debit or credit cards.</p><p>“I noticed that a lot of people don’t have means or ability to enjoy the same buying power or convenience of those with higher credit scores,” explains FNG Entertainment founder Detron “Fish N Gritz” Bendross. “This card is giving back to the people and helping them to build their credit.”</p><p>Money can be loaded onto the card at any Money Gram location or by purchasing a Green Dot Money Pack card at all Wal-Mart and Walgreen’s stores. And each time the card is used, the purchase will be reported as positive credit to all three agencies. In addition, each time the card is used, the account balance is texted to the user’s cell phone.</p>

