Amy Winehouse Rushed To Hospital Because Of Pain F

<p><strong>TERRIFIED UK singer Amy Winehouse has been rushed to hospital with agonizing pains from her breast implants, The Sun reported</strong>.<br /> <br /> The 26-year-old <strong>Rehab</strong> singer was kept in overnight while doctors carried out urgent tests.<br /> <br /> She is now waiting to discover whether she must undergo corrective surgery – or even have the <strong>32D</strong> implants removed.<br /> <br /> A family friend said: "<strong><em>Amy was in agony and became convinced it was something to do with her boobs</em></strong>.<br /> <br /> "<strong><em>She thought she would leave it for a while but the pain got worse. She went into the clinic on Thursday and they kept her under observation</em></strong>.</p><p><strong><em>She is waiting for a decision on whether the implants have to come out or not</em></strong>."<br /> <br /> Amy has gone back to the same top private surgery where her breast enhancement was carried out last year.<br /> <br /> The troubled star paid <strong>£35,000 ($58,000)</strong> in October to restore the curves she boasted before she developed her serious drug habit.<br /> <br /> Since having the operation, she has been regularly showing off her eye-popping bust in low-cut tops and vests</p><p>Tags: amy, because, breast, from, have, hospital, implants, may, of, pain</p>

