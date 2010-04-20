Unplugged Online

<p><strong>Trey Songz MTV Special</strong></p><p> </p><p>MTV will air their latest installment of their unplugged series with R&B star Trey Songz on Monday, April 26 at 6:00am ET/PT on MTV.com. Trey will perform hits from Ready, including hit singles "Neighbors Know My Name" and "Say Aah." The performance will also include a special rendition of "Let’s Get It On" by the legendary Marvin Gaye…</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>- A Rocky Williform Company</strong></em></p><p> </p>

