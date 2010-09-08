I’ve Been Doing It Since I Was Eight by K’Jon

What’s up Global Grind? This is K’Jon, and most of you know me from my #1 hit song “On the Ocean”. For those of you who may not be as familiar with me, I was born and raised in Detroit and I have been singing since the age of 8. Originally, my love for music started out as a hobby, but with more exposure and continuous perfection of my craft, music became my career.

My first big break came when my song “Miami” was featured on the 2 Fast 2 Furious soundtrack and since then, I have released independent albums, in addition to my first major release entitled “Who Is K’Jon” which debuted at #1 on the R&B Billboard Charts.

I am extremely passionate about making albums that my fans can listen to from beginning to end—no matter how old you are or where you’re from. My music is well suited to the ballroom cultures that are prominent in my hometown of Detroit and neighboring Chicago, however, the appeal spans from coast to coast.

This year I was in a slight dilemma, as we are almost over summer and I was still trying to decide where to vacation! Most of the year my kids are in school, so between their schedules and my hectic work schedule, it’s hard to find enough time to take them places that will outdo the previous year’s vacation.

Right now I am in the studio working day in and day out to complete my sophomore album, I just finished a movie, AND I’m on the road this summer so needless to say, a vacation is needed for them, as well as myself!

My summers have always been centered around my kids because they make a lot of sacrifices being without me when I’m working so initially I thought about taking some weekend trips to Chicago, Atlanta, or LA.

After much thought, it seems that I’ve found the solution that would best work for all of us. I was in Florida for a few shows on August 6th, 7th, and 13th and I have a timeshare in Orlando. That being said, what better trip than to take them to “the happiest place on earth”?

You guessed it: Disney World! This is definitely a win-win for all of us. Daddy gets to work, the kids get to play, and most important, Daddy gets to join in on the fun once work is done! So Orlando is where my family and I most likely will vacation. I’m looking forward to spending time away with the most important people in my life and I look forward to coming back refreshed and invigorated to continue to give my fans what they want…great music!

Currently, I am in the studio completing my sophomore album. I am also on the road this summer touring with some of my favorite pioneers in R&B…Babyface, Frankie Beverly& Maze and The Whispers! For up to date information on my albums, appearances, videos and other soon to be released projects, please visit my official website and my other web pages on Facebook and MySpace. Thank you for your support…Peace!

-K Jon|Follow Me@WhoISKJon

