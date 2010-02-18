Tiger Woods Is Back On The Green [PHOTOS]

Tiger Woods, the best golfer in the world was seen getting a few rounds of practice on the greens in Windermere, Florida on Thursday (February 18). Tiger’s skills have made him the first billion dollar golfer and he’s ready to use those skills again. Tiger Woods was spotted jogging, could this be part of his training for his return to golf? I’ve learned that Tiger will play in the Tavistock Cup at Isleworth next month. Tiger’s return to golf will be one of the biggest events in a long time. Bigger than the Super Bowl? Maybe, but one thing is for sure this will be big.

On Friday Tiger Woods will give a televised statement where he is expected to make amends for his transgressions. While he won’t take questions it’s believed that Tiger will apologize to fans, and friends.

“While Tiger feels that what happened is fundamentally a matter between he and his wife, he also recognizes that he has hurt and let down a lot of other people who were close to him,” the statement continued. “He also let down his fans. He wants to begin the process of making amends and that’s what he’s going to discuss.”

Tiger’s statement on Friday morning will serve as one of the first step towards Tiger Woods return to golf.

FOR MORE PHOTOS OF TIGER WOODS, CLICK HERE

Xilla aka XillGer Woods | Follow me @BlogXilla | Source RadarOnline

Also On Global Grind: