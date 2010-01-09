Peyton Wins MVP Award, But Other Guy Wants His Award Back!

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Peyton Manning has scored a record 4th NFL Most Valuable Player Award, and his second NFL MVP Award in two consecutive years. According to ESPN, Manning received 39.5 votes, to 7.5 for Drew Brees and 2 for Drew Brees and 1 for Brett Favre. But the 2009 NFL Season was among Peyton Manning’s best.

Chris Johnson has weighed in on the news that Peyton Manning won his fourth MVP award today. The Titans running back set an NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a single season and became just the sixth person to rush for 2,000 yards in one season. (He also was rumored to soon be racing Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, but Bolt’s agent denied the report.)

So how does Johnson feel about not getting the award? He took to Twitter this morning and wrote, perhaps in jest, ‘Do any body got payton address I got to go get my award.’