Erykah Badu ‘Turn Me Away (Get Munny)’

Erykah Badu’s new project “New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh” is set to release on March 30th. As the release date aproaches more tracks are leaking from the album. The latest to hit the net is “Turn Me Away (Get Munny)”. The song is a soulful ode to Junior Mafia’s hit single “Get Money”. This song is just purely soulful, funky goodness. Badu never disappoints and this track is only making me excited for the albums release. I don’t know what I love more, her sultry voice over the track or the fact that she took her own spin on a hip-hop classic.



