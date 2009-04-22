YouTube killed MTV’S TRL..is 106 and Park next?

When a show like TRL gets cancelled the saying that ‘the only thing constant about life is change’ seems all too real. Even though I left the show 3 years ago, it was still kind of a trip doing the finale in the fall. To be backstage with Justin Timberlake talking about how he basically grew up on the show put things in perspective. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg didn’t seem to think it was bittersweet at all the way he was celebrating! I caught that and a lot of other great behind the scenes moments in this:



Backstage at the TRL Finale from theQside on Vimeo.



The other day I saw Terrance and Rocsi asking Jadakiss and Nas what it would be like if there was no more 106 & Park. Seems like less of a question and more of a statement that they’re trying to avoid the same fate. The people who run YouTube are probably toasting to all this right now. They changed the way people get their music videos and the Internet changed the entire music business. Every industry seems to be bruised up though so the question is- how do we deal with this recession? I got a great answer from the guy behind “I Love College” and Asher Roth:



How to Beat the Recession from theQside on Vimeo.

