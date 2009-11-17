Shontelle “LICKY (Under the Covers)” Single Cover!

<p><span style="color: #65634e;"><p><a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/licky-under-covers-single/id339273287" target="_blank"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-5825" title="Shontelle-Licky-Official-Single-Cover-promo" src="http://shontelleonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/Shontelle-Licky-Official-Single-Cover-promo.jpg" alt="Shontelle-Licky-Official-Single-Cover-promo" width="449" height="168" /></a></p><p style="text-align: justify;">“<strong>Licky (Under the Covers)</strong>” is the infectious lead single from Barbadian singer Shontelle’s as-yet-untitled sophomore studio album. According to Radio1 (Greece) the song officially be sent to radio in January, 2010. <a href="http://shontelleonline.com/photos/displayimage.php?album=213&pos=0" target="_blank">Click here</a> to see the single cover.</p><p style="text-align: justify;">It has a much different vibe than material from Shontelle’s debut album “Shontelligence”, with a more pop/dance electronic influence. “Licky” was written by singer/songwriter Sean Garrett and produced by DJ Franke. The song hook samples the European dance hit, “Licky”, by Larry Tee featuring Princess Superstar.</p><p style="text-align: justify;">As mentioned before, the music video will be shot on November 18, 2009 in Los Angeles with well known music video director Ray Kay (Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Amerie, Sean Paul, Ciara, The Backstreet Boys, Adam Lambert). JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”) also had part in contributing towards the choreography for the video.</p><h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/licky-under-covers-single/id339273287" target="_blank"><strong>CLICK HERE PURCHASE “LICKY” ON ITUNES NOW!</strong></a></h3></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

