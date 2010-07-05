Celebrity Tongues and Lollipops [PHOTOS]

There is an old lyric by a Def Jam legend known as LL Cool J that goes ‘Standing at the bus stop SUCKING ON A LOLLIPOP…’ which is our inspiration for this blog. Consider these celebrities sucking on lollipops our ‘Around The Way Girls’ They are the celebrity women we love, and they just happen to suck… on lollipops in public. Thanks. We have The beautiful Michelle Trachtenberg, the lovely Kim Kardashian and a young Alicia Keys among others.

So join us for a treat, a sweet treat of our favorite celebrity women who suck on lollipops in public, they are our AROUND THE WAY GIRLS.

Alicia Keys Says Ahhh For Trace Magazine

[pagebreak]

Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry [pagebreak]

Stephanie Pratt and Michelle Trachtenberg [pagebreak]

Amy Lynn Dover, Jayde Nicole, Kelly Carrington [pagebreak]

STACY KIEBLER [pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Brittany Murphy [pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: