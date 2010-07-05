CLOSE
Celebrity Tongues and Lollipops [PHOTOS]

There is an old lyric by a Def Jam legend known as LL Cool J that goes ‘Standing at the bus stop SUCKING ON A LOLLIPOP…’ which is our inspiration for this blog. Consider these celebrities sucking on lollipops our ‘Around The Way Girls’ They are the celebrity women we love, and they just happen to suck… on lollipops in public. Thanks. We have The beautiful Michelle Trachtenberg, the lovely Kim Kardashian and a young Alicia Keys among others. 

So join us for a treat, a sweet treat of our favorite celebrity women who suck on lollipops in public, they are our AROUND THE WAY GIRLS. 

Alicia Keys Tongue

Alicia Keys Says Ahhh For Trace Magazine

[pagebreak]

Miley Cyrus

Katy Perry Tongue

Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry [pagebreak]

Stephanie Pratt

Michelle Trachtenberg Tongue

Stephanie Pratt and Michelle Trachtenberg [pagebreak]

amy lynn dover jayde nicole kelly carrington

Amy Lynn Dover, Jayde Nicole, Kelly Carrington [pagebreak]

THE LEGGY STACY KEIBLER Tongue

STACY KIEBLER [pagebreak]

Kim KArdashian Tongue

Kim Kardashian Tongue

[pagebreak]

Rihanna Tongue

Kim Kardashian Tongue

[pagebreak]

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy [pagebreak]

Paris Hilton Tongue

[pagebreak]

Katherine Heigl Tongue

Sarah Harding Tongue

