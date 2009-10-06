Blogger Tells The Prez ‘Shut The Fu*k Up’

In some ways, Obama’s fealty to the big gay lobby rather than to the real gay community is testimony to why Democratic party politics remain repulsive to me. HRC has achieved nothing substantive for gay equality on a federal level in the twenty years I’ve been observing them. But they sure know how to milk donors at swanky black tie affairs. They are the Rotary Club for affluent gays, and their prime job is to explain to the gay community why it is never in the Democratic party’s interest to do anything for gay people that might actually resemble equality. Oh, yes, we’ll get a lovely Obama speech. Like that costs him anything or proves anything.

CLICK HERE FOR ORIGINAL STORY

Also On Global Grind: