Check It: Robin Thicke Serves Up Sex Therapy

<p>New music from my favorite blue-eyed soul crooner and he&rsquo;s teamed up Polow Da Don for this one! Rare for Robin, who usually writes an produces all of his music, however he is looking to find new sounds&hellip;</p><p>&ldquo;I always wanted to be like Prince and write and produce myself,&rdquo; Thicke said. &ldquo;This time I&rsquo;m not trying to take all the credit&hellip;and work with a lot of the best producers in the business. So my sound is going to be a lot different than anything I&rsquo;ve ever done before. The sound I&rsquo;m getting is brand new for me. It&rsquo;s great.&rdquo;</p><p>Robin Thicke flexes his falsetto on the first single, &ldquo;Sex Therapy,&rdquo; which very sexy! Robin is set to be releasing his fourth album this year.</p>

