Check It: Robin Thicke Serves Up Sex Therapy

<p>New music from my favorite blue-eyed soul crooner and he’s teamed up Polow Da Don for this one! Rare for Robin, who usually writes an produces all of his music, however he is looking to find new sounds…</p><p>“I always wanted to be like Prince and write and produce myself,” Thicke said. “This time I’m not trying to take all the credit…and work with a lot of the best producers in the business. So my sound is going to be a lot different than anything I’ve ever done before. The sound I’m getting is brand new for me. It’s great.”</p><p>Robin Thicke flexes his falsetto on the first single, “Sex Therapy,” which very sexy! Robin is set to be releasing his fourth album this year.</p>

