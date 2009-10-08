ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! GUCCI MANE VS NC A T!

<p>*SEE ORIGINAL STORY FOR MORE*</p><p>For the past few weeks I have keep myself quiet about the whole controversy surrounding Gucci Mane’s performance at NC A&T’s homecoming. Just to let you guys know I attended NC A&T (Spring 2009) myself for graduate school so you will be getting the truth directly from the horses mouth. I feel that since I have this platform I need to speak out on a few things dealing with this issue.</p><p>First thing first despite reports from many blogs, gossip sites, etc! NC A&T has not canceled Gucci Mane’s performance! Since we got that out of the way let’s get to the meat & potatoes.</p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: