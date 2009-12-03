Sarah Jessica Parker Has “Enormous Regrets” About Doing Sex In The City 2

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she has ‘enormous regrets’ about agreeing to star in the Sex And The City sequel because of the strain it is putting on her family.

The actress said her work schedule, which recently saw having to film in Morocco, cut the amount of time she was able to spend with her baby twins Tabitha and Marion.

She and husband Matthew Broderick also have a son, seven-year-old James Wilkie, as well as the four-month-olds who were born to a surrogate mother.

