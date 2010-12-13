CLOSE
Christian Louboutin Resort 2011 Collection (PHOTOS)

A true fashionista’s wardrobe is not complete without a pair of Christian Louboutin heels from the Resort 2011 Collection. The collection features a sexy mix of bold colors and rock star glamour. With stilettos, peep-toes, Mary Janes, and wedges, there is a shoe for every occasion.

 

Headlining the pack are a pair of striking, studded denim heels that are sure to achieve that wow factor that every woman desires. The always avant-garde designer, steals the spotlight again with his Resort 2011 Collection, maintaining his throne as designer king of sexy! See below for more photos of the new collection.

