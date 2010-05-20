Kate Moss and Anna Wintour Launch Topshop Knightsbridge in London (PHOTOS)

Kate Moss hosted the Topshop store opening in Knightsbridge, London yesterday evening. Love Kate’s exaggerated eye make up, and after careful examination, I realized Kate is wearing her jumpsuit backwards. Thats such a super model move!

For those that are new to the Topshop name, think a higher end version of H&M. The retailing giant opened its first US store last year, in the Soho area of NYC. For days, there were lines to get in the store, as fashion savvy New Yorkers braved the wait, they were greeted with the latest European trends, and Celebrity designed brands.

Kate Moss wearing a cream jumpsuit and blazer (from her line at Topshop) and Christian Loboutin pigalle pumps.

Nicola Roberts wearing a Topshop dress.

Daisy Lowe wore a floral Maxi Dress designed by Kate Moss.

Jaime Winstone wearing a dress from Kate Moss’ collection for Topshop

Holly Valance wearing Topshop dress

Vogue’s Editor and Chief, Anna Wintour

Alexandra Burke, paired a Topshop dress with Nude Christian Louboutins

Kelly Brooke and boyfriend Danny Cipriani

